De Sisto, Albert
Albert De Sisto, 64, of Hamden, passed peacefully on Oct. 8, 2019 at the Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven.
Memorial services will be held at 11am Friday, October 18th at Our Lady of Victory in West Haven. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Albert was born in Alife, Italy to Maria and Giuseppe De Sisto on October 15th, 1954. He graduated from West Haven High in 1972. He worked as a case manager for Project Moore for 22 years and was awarded the CEO Outstanding Employee Award in 2016 for his services to the agency.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents Maria and Giuseppe De Sisto in addition to his brothers Luigi and Fernando De Sisto.
Albert is survived by his children, Gabriella and Albert, jr. De Sisto, his sisters Theresa and Maria, and his brothers Silvio, Pasqual, and Arturo. In addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family of Albert De Sisto wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the nurses and doctors at Yale New Haven who helped in our journey.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 16, 2019