Albert F. Piombino, 76, of Branford beloved husband of the late Rosalind Tolli Piombino passed away on March 29, 2020 in the Guilford House. Father of Eleanor Doheny and Gloria Bruno. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Brother of Maria Griffin. Albert was born in New Haven on July 17, 1943 son of the late Albert J. and Louise Bertazzi Piombino. Prior to his retirement Albert was a safety manager for Peter Pan Bus Lines and a Navy veteran.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020