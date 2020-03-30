New Haven Register Obituaries
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Albert F. Piombino


1943 - 2020
Piombino, Albert F.
Albert F. Piombino, 76, of Branford beloved husband of the late Rosalind Tolli Piombino passed away on March 29, 2020 in the Guilford House. Father of Eleanor Doheny and Gloria Bruno. Also survived by 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Brother of Maria Griffin. Albert was born in New Haven on July 17, 1943 son of the late Albert J. and Louise Bertazzi Piombino. Prior to his retirement Albert was a safety manager for Peter Pan Bus Lines and a Navy veteran.
Services and Burial are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven. Sign Albert's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
