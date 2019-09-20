|
|
GILSON JR., ALBERT
Albert Gilson Jr. 74 of East Haven passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 17, 2019 at CT Hospice. He was born July 3, 1945 in New Haven to the late Albert and Eleanor (Cleary) Gilson. Albert is survived by his loving wife of over 52 years, Barbara (Ladona) Gilson and two sons, Al Gilson (Leslie) of River Vale, NJ and Chris Gilson (Stacy) of Prospect, VA along with four grandchildren he adored: Gabby Gilson, Nicole Gilson, Samantha Gilson and Christopher Gilson. Albert is also survived by his siblings, Patricia Bowers (Roy) of North Haven, Michael Gilson (Michelle) of Northford, Bernadette Gilson of East Haven and numerous nieces/nephews.
Al will be fondly remembered as a proud patriot, Marine Corp Veteran, and an avid supporter of Donald Trump: TRUMP 2020
Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 AM in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven with Military Honors to follow. Burial will be private. Cremation and funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 in memory of Albert Gilson Jr.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Sept. 22 to Oct. 20, 2019