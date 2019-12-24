|
Harary, Albert
Albert Harary, 82, of Hamden, Passed away on Dec.24. Born in Brooklyn, NY. on November 28,1937 and was the son of the late David and Fortunee Harary. He was Vice President of Managing Services of U.I. and Director of Southern Connecticut Chapter Alzheimer Assoc. Devoted father of Meri Harary. Cherished grandfather of Micah, Daviel, Shoshana and Elana. Brother of Grace Rossabi , Nina Harary. Uncle of Meyer and Alice.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday Dec. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden with interment to follow at the Beth Sholom Sec. of Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden. Shiva will be Observed at the family's home in Hamden on Thursday and Saturday Evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be sent to; Temple Beth Sholom, (Rabbi Discretionary Fund) 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of Condolence, Please Visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 25, 2019