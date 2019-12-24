New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Temple Beth Sholom
1809 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at the family's home
Hamden, CT
View Map
Shiva
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
at the family's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Harary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Harary


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert Harary Obituary
Harary, Albert
Albert Harary, 82, of Hamden, Passed away on Dec.24. Born in Brooklyn, NY. on November 28,1937 and was the son of the late David and Fortunee Harary. He was Vice President of Managing Services of U.I. and Director of Southern Connecticut Chapter Alzheimer Assoc. Devoted father of Meri Harary. Cherished grandfather of Micah, Daviel, Shoshana and Elana. Brother of Grace Rossabi , Nina Harary. Uncle of Meyer and Alice.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday Dec. 26, at 9:30 a.m. at Temple Beth Sholom, 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden with interment to follow at the Beth Sholom Sec. of Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden. Shiva will be Observed at the family's home in Hamden on Thursday and Saturday Evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be sent to; Temple Beth Sholom, (Rabbi Discretionary Fund) 1809 Whitney Ave., Hamden, CT. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of Condolence, Please Visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -