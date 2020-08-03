FONDA, ALBERT JOSEPH
Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather, Albert Joseph Fonda peacefully passed away on July 30, 2020 in Hamden, Connecticut. Al was born in New Haven, Connecticut to parents Louis and Anna Fonda on February 10, 1950. He went to school in New Haven, CT. He married the love of his life Sandy Fonda on August 31, 1973 in Stratford, CT. Al worked for over 40 years in the heating and cooling industry, and for many years he owned his own company doing what he loved. Sandy and Al built a wonderful life together that she will forever cherish. During the last ten years, Al battled an illness, and Sandy was by his side as a wife, best friend, and caretaker. Al was a devoted father and avid outdoorsman who enjoyed both hunting and fishing with his sons. Both sons, Al and Mike spend countless hours reminiscing of their childhood and all the things their father taught them. Al loved horses and dogs, he owned and cared for many throughout his life. He also enjoyed spending time on his motorcycles and taking his Corvette out on a beautiful day. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Fonda of Hamden, CT; son Albert Fonda, daughter-in-law Jessica Fonda, and precious granddaughter Liliana Fonda of Hamden, CT; son Michael Fonda; brother Anthony Fonda and sister-in-law Lois Fonda of Northford, CT; brother John Fonda of Westbrook, CT; brother Ralph Fonda of Bethany, CT; mother-in-law Mary Harper of West Palm Beach, FL; sister-in-law Karen Rodgers and brother-in-law David Rodgers of Pompano Beach, FL; and many nieces and nephews he adored. Al is predeceased by his mother Ann Fonda; Father Louis Fonda; sister Lucia Friello; brother Louis Fonda; sister Maryanne Rusate; sister-in-law Charlene Fonda; father-in-law Howard Harper. The Fonda family wishes to extend their sincerest thanks to all the staff at Whitney Manor for their compassionate love and care they gave to Al and the kindness they have shown. The visiting hours will be on Thursday, August 6th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue (masks and social distancing required) A service will be conducted at 8:00 Thursday evening. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten island, NY 10305 www.northhavenfuneral.com