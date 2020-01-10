New Haven Register Obituaries
More Obituaries for Albert Kramer
Dr. Albert Kramer


1927 - 2019
Dr. Albert Kramer Obituary
Kramer, Dr. Albert
Dr. Albert S. Kramer, of Huntington, N.Y., passed away at home on December 12th, 2019, after a long and joyous life. He was 92.
Dr. Kramer was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., in June 28th, 1927, the second of four children of Louis and Lillian Kramer. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn, N.Y., and attended college at New York University. He received his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College in 1950, followed by a residency in internal medicine at Brooklyn Jewish Hospital, which he completed in 1953. He served as a lieutenant commander in the United States Navy from 1953 until 1955, then began his long and gratifying career as a general family internist in Huntington, N.Y. where he served as an attending physician at Huntington Hospital. Dr. Kramer was a longstanding pillar of his synagogue and of his community, and a passionate lifetime supporter of Israel and Jewish causes. He enjoyed music, nature, and the arts, and loved his family.
He had a wonderful marriage to Eva (Hofman) Kramer from 1953 until her death in 1989, and a second wonderful marriage to Helga Kramer from 1992 until his passing. In addition to Helga, he is survived by his son Kenneth (Robin), of Woodbridge, CT; his daughter Judith (Steve) Kovach, of Shaker Heights, OH; his daughter-in-law Jane, of Cherry Hill, NJ; his sister Sylvia Marks, of Encinatas, CA; grandchildren Rachel (Rob) Kaufmann, Emily (Alec) Coquin, Jamie (Paul) Schned, Allie (Dave) Resnick, Todd Kramer, Ricky Kramer, Matt Kramer, Michael Kovach, Jonny Kovach, and Evan Kramer; great-grandchildren Levi Schned, Tobias Kaufmann and Maxwell Resnick; and many beloved nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Jeffrey, of Cherry Hill, NJ.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Jewish National Fund ("Plant a Tree in Israel", www.jnf.org.)
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020
