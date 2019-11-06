|
Moody, Jr., Albert
Albert Moody Jr., 72, of Southfield (Detroit), Michigan, formerly of New Haven, CT, devoted husband of Beverly Hall Moody, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Albert was born on July 6, 1947 in Orangeburg, SC, to the late Albert Moody Sr. and Dorothy Hunt Moody. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Beverly Hall Moody, his children Michael Smith of CT, Nyree Moody Smith (Terry) and Sydney Garcia-Diaz (Juan) of Michigan; two step-children Lisa Edwards (Marcus) of Tennessee and Anthony Thomas of Michigan. Sisters: Rosa Victoria Wrotten of West Haven, CT, Albertha Nelson, Mary Francis Butler, Sylvia Davis, Robin Moody Davis all of New Haven, CT, Carol Baldwin (Billy) of Loris, SC; Brothers: Ronald Moody (Mary Ann) and Donald Moody (Selena) both of Hamden, CT; a maternal aunt, Elizabeth Hunt of, GA. Seven grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was predeceased by sisters; Shirley Burruss, Helen Bailey and Gloria Gibson
A celebration of life will be held on Nov. 9, 2019 at Liberty Temple Baptist Church in Detroit, MI.
A memorial will take place in Connecticut at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 8, 2019