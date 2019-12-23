|
|
Anderson, Albert "Sonny" R.
Albert "Sonny" Rudolph Anderson, of Branford, formerly of East Haven, passed away peacefully in his home December 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara Corf Anderson. Albert was born in New Haven on November 6, 1924, a son of the late Josef and Elizabeth Foxell Anderson. He had been employed by Echlin Manufacturing from the time he graduated high school until retiring 49 years later as a Production Planner. Al was a selfless person who enjoyed seeing others happy and was always lifting everyone's spirit with his humor or funny antics. He was passionate about helping various charities and would often say "if he could help someone in need, he will". Al was an avid reader of books and magazines. He had an extreme interest in keeping up with world and current events. Al also loved bowling and golf, playing into his late 80's as well as participating in the Branford Road Race on Father's Day for 30 years until age 90. Al was devoted to his family and his greatest joy in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was the loving father of two daughters, Patricia Campbell (fiancé William Fusco), Susan Marcelino (Antonio) and a son, the late David Anderson. Cherished grandfather of Dominique, Zoe and Briana Marcelino and Niklas, Annika and Allie Anderson. Al is also survived by his daughter-in-law Kelly Anderson and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mildred "Millie" McMann, Astrid Wronski, Alice Kroeber, Florence Pond, Carl, Robert, Richard and Uno Anderson.
Visiting hours will be Friday evening from 4-7 p.m. at the Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc., 821 State St., New Haven. Services will be held in the funeral home at 6:30 p.m. A graveside service will be celebrated Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Tabor Cemetery, Branford. Family and friends are asked to meet directly at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to two of his favorite charities: The Salvation Army, 855 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Sign the guestbook online for Al at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 24, 2019