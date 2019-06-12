Annunziata, Albert R.

Albert R. Annunziata of New Haven passed on Monday, June 10th with his beloved wife and family by his side. Albert was born on January 1, 1930 on Wooster Street, New Haven to the late Joseph and Gelsomina (Cavallaro) Annunziata. Albert was a practicing attorney for over 60 years with an office in New Haven. After graduating from Hillhouse High School, Albert went on to receive a degree in accounting from Bryant College. He graduated from Fairfield University in 1953 and received his law degree from the Boston College School of Law in 1956. He started his own practice upon graduation and served as the Democratic Town Chair, State Prosecutor and State's Attorney for the State of Connecticut for 10 years. He is a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, Connecticut Trial Lawyers Association, and American Trial Lawyers Association. Albert donated his time to his Parish, Our Lady of the Assumption in Woodbridge, serving as a CCD instructor and Eucharistic Minister for many years. Albert was also a friend, supporter, and adviser to numerous social and charitable organizations including LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens. He also served on the Fairfield Awards Committee, the Boston College Multicultural Fund Committee, and the Sacred Heart Development Committee. He was a member of The Amity Club as well as the President Circle at both Fairfield University and Boston College School of Law. As the Vice President of the Melebus Club, Albert was instrumental in nurturing the Italian-American culture in New Haven, Connecticut. Albert was involved in fundraising efforts with Notre Dame High School and in the Parents Association. He and his wife were honored with the Parents Association's Appreciation Award and later honored as Grand Knights. Besides his loving wife, Karen (Vitello) of 48 years, he leaves his four children, Albert and Maria Annunziata of New Haven, Elizabeth and John Wyskiel of Orange, Joseph and Venissa Annunziata of Westport, and Karen V. Annunziata of Hamden. Al also leaves two brothers, Edward and Addie Annunziata, Joseph and Rosemarie Annunziata, five grandchildren, Joseph, Alexandra, Nicholas, Valentina and Gabriella and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters, Rose, Marie and Yolanda.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 81 Center Rd., Woodbridge. Friends and family may call at the Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St., New Haven Friday from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be private. Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers in Albert's name to the Amity Charitable Trust Club, Albert Annunziata Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 8626, New Haven, CT 06531 or the National Italian American Foundation, 1860 19th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009 or https://www.niaf.org/forms/donate-v2/ For directions or condolences please visit www.celentanofuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register from June 13 to June 14, 2019