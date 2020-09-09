Dobie, Albert "Al" R.
Albert "Al" Richard Dobie, 86, of Hamden passed away after a short illness, on September 7, 2020 at his home. Born in New Haven on January 16, 1934 to the late Albert and Elizabeth Kuehn Dobie, Al grew up in New Haven before raising his family in Hamden, where he had lived for the last 60 years. For many years he managed the school food services at Yale University before becoming the Director of Operations there, and then moved on to the Hospital of St. Raphael's, where he served as Vice President of Operations. Al was chairman of the Archdiocese of Hartford School Board, President of the Parish Council at St. Rita's Church, and President of the National Association of College Food Services. When not working or dedicating time to an organization, Al loved to read, argue politics, share stories, and spend time with his family.
Besides his wife of 65 years, Kathryn Shoot Dobie, Al will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Kathleen Dobie (James Hamilton) of Brooklyn, NY, Cynthia Dobie (Bruno Masciana) of Milford, and Elizabeth Ann Dobie of Andover, NY; sons, Michael (Cathy) Dobie of West Babylon, LI, William Dobie (Maura Weed) of East Haven, and Stephen (Kim) Dobie of Cheshire; grandchildren, Cara, Tracy, Jamie, Corissa, Alana, Nicholas, Julia, and Matthew; great-grandson, Ryan Brown; sister, Barbara Dobie of Hamden.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Rita's Church on Saturday, September 12th at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. Contributions in Al's memory may be made to www.covenanthouse.org
