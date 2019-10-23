|
Jarmie, Sr. (Geremia), Albert S.
Albert S. Jarmie, Sr. (Geremia), 94, of East Haven passed away October 22, 2019 in CT Hospice surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late Marion Ferrara Jarmie. Beloved father of Margaret (Richard) Mingrone of Madison, Paula (Rocky) Julianelle of East Haven, Albert S. (Mary) Jarmie, Jr. of Northford and Lisa (Richard) Powers also of Madison. Cherished grandfather of Paul and Marc Mingrone, Toni Marie Julianelle, Aubrey, Connor and Logan Jarmie, Richard and Lauren Powers and the late Adam Jarmie. Al was born in New Haven, March 15, 1925, a son of the late Albert and Margaret Carbone Jarmie. Caring brother of Marie Caporale of New Haven and the late John Jarmie. Special uncle of Ann (John) Tortora of New Haven. Prior to his retirement, Al was the owner of the former Castle Vending Machines in New Haven for over 40 years and also worked for Tile America for many years. He played football for the former New Haven Blues and was a WWII Army veteran. Al was also a member of the West Haven Italian American Club.
His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Saturday morning at 10:00. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 10:30. Interment with military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call FRIDAY from 5:00-8:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Al's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019