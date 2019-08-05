|
DelGuidice, Alberta
Alberta G. Alward DelGuidice, 91, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis E. DelGuidice. Alberta was born in Hartford on November 25, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Harry and Isabelle Hotchkiss Alward. She had worked for Sentry Insurance in that time she was viewed by her em-ployer, associates and customers as being consistently "flawless" and having a can-do attitude. After her retirement she worked part time for the West Haven Community House as an account payable and receivable officer. She was a life member of 93rd Bomb Group, Air Force Escape and Evadee Society and the 8th Air Force Historical Society. She was a devoted member of St. John's Episcopal Church for over 45 years. Alberta was a good friend to many, especially her family of the 93rd. She enjoyed traveling, whether it be on the East Coast or across the pond to England. Alberta also enjoyed reading, knitting, baking cakes, gardening and growing her beautiful African Violets up to the age of 89. She loved going to and watching on TV the Woman UCONN Huskies, she enjoyed them so much she wouldn't answer the phone when they were playing! Stepmother of Sandra Comstock, Linda (Lenny) Wishart, Louie (the late Karen) DelGuidice, Vincent (the late Kimberly) DelGuidice, Doreen DelGuidice, Karen (the late David) Modine. She is also survived by her son-in-law Richard (the late Debra) Dady; 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thank you to Sophia and Bernedette, her round-the-clock caregivers whom she loved dearly and the Home Instead Senior Care of Guilford.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3 Trumbull Place, North Haven for a funeral service on Thursday morning at 10:00 and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in Beaverdale Memorial Park. There will be no visiting hours. Should friends desire, memorial contribu-tions may be made to Boy's Town, Father Flanagan's Boy's Home, 234 Monsky Drive, Boy's Town, NE 68010 or the 93rd Bomb Group Association, Treasurer: Wally Brown, 717 Pine Brook Drive, Virginia Beach, Va 23462. The North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Av-enue have been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 6, 2019