Inzero, Alberta

Alberta Inzero, age 82, of Shelton entered into rest on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Griffin Hospital with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of the late Pasquale James Inzero. Alberta was born in Waterbury on October 4, 1936, daughter of the late Albert and Rose (Romano) Ragozzine and was a Shelton resident for most of her life. She was an Art Teacher at King's Highway Elementary School in Westport until her retirement in 1987. Alberta was a Choir Director at St. Margaret Mary Church. She enjoyed making jewelry, playing scrabble, traveling and was very artistic especially with water colors. Alberta loved musicals and listened to show tunes every day. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her friends and family. Alberta is the beloved mother of Maryrose Inzero Kristopik and her husband Jerry, Albert Inzero and his wife Amy, Eric Inzero and his wife Lauren, Patrick Inzero and his wife Jackie and Lynn Inzero Williams. She is sister to Rosemary Foley and her husband James, Darby Hayes and the late Margaret D'Urso. She is the loving grandmother of Patrick, Justine, Emily, Benjamin, Alaina and Emma Inzero, Brandi Byrd and her husband Stephen and Hillary Williams. She is great-grandmother to Everett and Cali. Alberta is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. On Wednesday, her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Church. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Alberta Inzero Scholarship Program with the 12.14 Foundation & NewArts, of Newtown, 12.14 Foundation/Newarts P.O. Box 90, Newtown, CT 06470 or go to www.NewArts.org. Published in The New Haven Register on May 24, 2019