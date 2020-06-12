Alberta Pittman

Pittman, AlbertaAlberta Pittman, 74 of North Haven, CT entered in rest on June 4, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus.She was born on October 13, 1945 in Dermott, AR to the late Silvia and Robert E. Johnson of Dermott, AR.She leaves her beloved husband, Garland R. Pittman to whom she was married to for 50 years and 8 months. He loved her every day of her life and will always love her until they meet again in Heaven.She was the proud mother of one son and two granddaughters, Jaelynn and Mackenzie Pittman of Hamden, CT. One sister, Pearly Mosely of Dermott, AR,Brothers Robert Johnson (Barbara) of Hamden, CT and James Smith of Dermott, AR. Aunts Jimnell Rose of Detroit, Michigan and Mattie Dobbs of New Haven, CT. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. June 15, 2020 at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT.