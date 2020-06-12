Alberta Pittman
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pittman, Alberta
Alberta Pittman, 74 of North Haven, CT entered in rest on June 4, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital, St. Raphael Campus.
She was born on October 13, 1945 in Dermott, AR to the late Silvia and Robert E. Johnson of Dermott, AR.
She leaves her beloved husband, Garland R. Pittman to whom she was married to for 50 years and 8 months. He loved her every day of her life and will always love her until they meet again in Heaven.
She was the proud mother of one son and two granddaughters, Jaelynn and Mackenzie Pittman of Hamden, CT. One sister, Pearly Mosely of Dermott, AR,
Brothers Robert Johnson (Barbara) of Hamden, CT and James Smith of Dermott, AR. Aunts Jimnell Rose of Detroit, Michigan and Mattie Dobbs of New Haven, CT. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. June 15, 2020 at Beaverdale Memorial Park, 90 Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Interment
11:30 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
dear Kenny and family. Susan and I are very sorry for your loss
Ann Ruggiero and Susan derbacher
Ann Ruggiero
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved