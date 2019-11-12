|
Boyd, Albertha Delores
Albertha Delores Boyd, age 92, of New Haven, entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at YNHH (St. Raphael's Campus). She was born on March 23, 1927 in Montgomery, Alabama. Daughter of the late Jeffie Langford and Ida Mosley. Beloved wife of Luddie Boyd. Loving mother of Carolyn Nabors and Jennifer Belcher. Also survived by eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and three step children Theresa, Kevin, and Michelle.
A celebration of Albertha's life will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Colonial 86 Circular Avenue, Hamden at 11 a.m. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Condolences may be expressed at colonialfunerals.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 13, 2019