Aleda "Lydia" and "Lee" Zampa Rice, 89 years young of West Haven, passed away after a long illness on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Masonicare of Wallingford, CT. She was born and raised in Ansonia, CT and graduated from Ansonia High School Class of 1946. She worked for many years in retail, spending 10+ years in Horwitz Department Store of West Haven, 5+ years at Macy's of New Haven, and most recently for JCPenney's of Orange, CT. She is survived by her beloved daughter Renee Rice and son-in-law Richard Comeau of Massachusetts, her brother William Zampa of East Haven, her niece Karen Zampa Katz and nephew B.J. Zampa, her brother-in-law William Rice of Hamden, her step-grandchildren Kimberly Loring, Kristin Loring Kinsella, Scott Loring, Amber Comeau Forbes, and Timothy Comeau, and seven (7) great-grandchildren Haven, Merritt, and Eve Loring, Jake and Eben Kinsella, Charlotte (Charlie) Comeau, and Lincoln Forbes. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Stanley E. Rice of West Haven. Her passion was fashion, drawing, oil painting, music, cooking, entertaining friends and family, and every shade of pink (her very favorite color). She loved to help dress her family, friends, and clients in the perfect outfit from head to toe. Her motto was "never leave the house without wearing earrings". Now that she is in heaven, the food just got a whole lot better. The family wishes to thank the nurses, aides, doctors, and hospice staff of Masonicare for their dedicated and compassionate care throughout Aleda's illness.

Friends may call TUESDAY from 5:00-8:00 PM at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Road, West Haven. A Parlor Service will be held at 6:30 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonicare Health Center Quality of Life Fund, 22 Masonic Ave., Wallingford, CT 06492 or the Alzheimers Assn., 322 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or at . Sign Aleda's guest book online at

