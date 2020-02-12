New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park
Fitch St., corner of Pine Rock Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alexander Elkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexander Elkin


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexander Elkin Obituary
Elkin, Alexander
Alexander Elkin, 95, of 18 Tower La., New Haven, devoted husband of nearly 75 years to Julie C. Elkin, died at CT Hospice on Feb. 11, 2020. Born in New Haven, Oct. 15, 1924, he was a son of the late Jacob and Minnie Elkin. Dear Brother of the late Sol Elkin. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his dedicated aide, Cutie.
Funeral Services at Beaverdale Memorial Park, Fitch St., corner of Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, THURSDAY morning (TODAY) at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Tower One Fdt., 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. A Private Period of Mourning will be observed. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexander's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -