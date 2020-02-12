|
|
Elkin, Alexander
Alexander Elkin, 95, of 18 Tower La., New Haven, devoted husband of nearly 75 years to Julie C. Elkin, died at CT Hospice on Feb. 11, 2020. Born in New Haven, Oct. 15, 1924, he was a son of the late Jacob and Minnie Elkin. Dear Brother of the late Sol Elkin. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and his dedicated aide, Cutie.
Funeral Services at Beaverdale Memorial Park, Fitch St., corner of Pine Rock Ave., New Haven, THURSDAY morning (TODAY) at 11:00 o'clock. Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Tower One Fdt., 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. A Private Period of Mourning will be observed. Funeral Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit:
www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 13, 2020