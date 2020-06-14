Gershman, AlexanderAlexander (Alex) Gershman, 99, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020. He was born in New Haven, CT on February 25, 1921 to Harold Gershman and Ida (Gronhilski) Gershman. He lived together with his wife of 77 years, Shirley Gershman, in Hamden, CT. Alex proudly served in the Navy. During WWII, he served on the Destroyer Escort USS Barr that was torpedoed and towed to Casablanca. Alex worked at Winchesters in New Haven before the war. After returning from duty, he started his career as a butcher with his father-in-law, Harold Levinson, at City Market in New Haven. In the early 1960's he joined his brother-in-law, Victor Levinson at Western Meat Center in Milford. For many years after retiring, he also worked part-time at Amity Meat Center. He was an enthusiastic bowler, loved to play poker at Mohegan Sun, and enjoyed his nightly ritual of playing gin rummy with his wife.Alex is the last survivor in his family. He was predeceased by his brothers, Albert, Morris, Bernard Gershman, his sisters Anne Brownstein, Pearl Kurhan, Lilyan Levine, and Ruth Most. He leaves behind two daughters, Sandra (Ken) Jodrie of Northampton, MA and Adrian (Fred) Federico of Madison, CT. He was the beloved grandfather of five and great-grandfather of six.After learning that his wife, Shirley Gershman, of 77 years, passed away, five hours later after Shirley's death, Alex died. They were inseparable throughout their lives and together, as was their wish, at the end.Funeral services will be held at Congregation Sinai Memorial Park, 50 Farwell Street, West Haven on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. Period of mourning will be PRIVATE. Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.