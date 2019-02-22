New Haven Register Obituaries
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Church
New Haven, CT
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Alexander J. Fusco

Alexander J. Fusco Obituary
Fusco, Alexander J.
Alexander J. Fusco, age 75, of West Haven passed away peacefully at home on February 19, 2019. For 52 years, he was the loving husband of Ann Marie Burzynski. Born in New Haven, son of the late Alexander E. and Edith D'Amato Fusco. Loving father of Alexander "Chick" (Stephanie) Fusco Jr. of Petal, MS and Anthony (Pamela) Fusco of Branford and cherished grandfather Marissa, Vanessa, Anthony, Alexander Joseph III and Hillary Fusco. For 45 years, he worked for the Hospital of St. Raphael as an X-Ray Technician. Alexander loved his classic cars, especially his 1939 coupe.
Visitation will be held on Monday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. His funeral procession will leave funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church, New Haven at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2019
