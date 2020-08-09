Granata, Alexander J. "Sandy"Alexander J. "Sandy" Granata, 80, beloved husband of Arlene DeLuca Granata passed away August 8, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Loving father of Stephen (Dr. Alicia Guidone) Granata and Kimberly Granata-Verme, all of Guilford and Cynthia (Michael) Tirollo of North Branford. Cherished grandfather of Cassandra Granata, Alex and Giovanni Tirollo, Olivia, Sophia and Dominick Verme. Caring brother of Jules (Carlene) Granata of North Branford and Harry (Phyllis) Granata of North Haven. He also leaves his sister-in-law Ann DeLuca. Sandy was born in New Haven on November 11, 1939, a son of the late Julius and Triffomena Ferraiolo Granata. Prior to his retirement he was a teacher at the Platt Technical School in Milford for many years and also worked for the former Norden Systems of Norwalk. Sandy loved to travel with his family and also loved working in his yard. He was an avid collector of Hess trucks and a Western movies fan.His funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Tuesday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent DePaul Church at 11:00. Interment will follow in East Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call TUESDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Sign Sandy's guest book online at