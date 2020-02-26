|
|
Jones, Alexander J.
Alex J. Jones, 79 of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. Alex was born April 2, 1940 in Halifax, VA to the late Linwood and Catherine Traynham Jones. Alex relocated to CT in 1955. He was employed by FCI USA Inc., located in Bethel, CT for 52 years. In 1958, Alex met and married the love of his life, Goldie Watson Jones. He joined Bethel AME Church of New Haven in 1973, where he was a very active member, including head usher and trustee board member to name a few organizations. Alex leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Goldie; daughter, Wannetta (Curtis) Clement; sisters, Louwille (Thomas) Bullock and Connie Jones; and a host of relatives and friends. Alex was predeceased by his sisters, Louise Sprattley and Linda Jones; and brother, Arthur Jones.
A celebration of his life will take place Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 255 Goffe St, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Friday at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Jones family, please visit, www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2020