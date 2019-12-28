|
Koseroski, Alexander
Alexander Koseroski of Branford died on Thursday December 26 at Apple Rehab in Guilford. He was the husband of Nina O'Brien Koseroski of Branford. He was the father of Val Koseroski (Suzanne) of Durham, Thomas Koseroski (Deborah) of Enfield, and Debra Koseroski of Meriden. He was the brother of Mary Ann Coughlin of North Haven. He is survived by his grandchildren Alexander, Gabrielle, Daniel, and Jessica; his step-grandchildren Kerstyn, Karrah, and Diana, and his great-granddaughter Savannah. Alexander was born in New Haven on November 27, 1934, a son of Valentine and Jennie Pereglise Koseroski. He was a teacher in the West Haven Public School System for 35 years. He coached baseball and basketball for West Haven High School and Middle School. He also volunteered as a coach for youth sports in East Haven for many years. He also worked for Stop and Shop in his retirement.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 at St. Mary Church of St. John Bosco Parish in Branford. Burial will follow at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford. There will be no calling hours. The W.S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main St. Branford is in care of arrangements. Please see online memorial @ www.wsclancy.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019