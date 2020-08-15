1/1
Alexis Nigel Sommers
1941 - 2020
Sommers, Ph. D., Alexis Nigel
Born October 9, 1941, Barnet, Hertford County, England.
Died July 21, 2020, Hollywood, FL, U.S.A.
Scholar, engineer, manufacturer, professor emeritus, and Provost.
A career well spent at the University of New Haven.
Admired, respected and loved by friends, colleagues, professional associates and his blended family. Father of Robin and Guinevere. Father to Samuel and Timothy. Husband of his beloved Pamela.
A life spent teaching others, improving his community, and protecting land and sea and all its creatures. He believed in the better angels of our nature. He has completed his final course. He stayed true to his faith in the goodness of people and the kindness of friends.
Fare thee well and cheerio.
Private arrangements.

Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
