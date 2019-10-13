New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-8961
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Iovanne Funeral Home
11 Wooster Place
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Church
29 Wooster Place
View Map
Resources
Alfonse Monico


1924 - 2019
Alfonse Monico Obituary
Monico, Alfonse
Alfonse Monico of East Haven died peacefully on October 12, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus. He was the husband of the late Nancy Mansi Monico. Born in New Haven on March 23, 1924 to the late Prisco and Anna Raio Monico, Al worked as a machinist at Marlin Firearms for many years. One of his favorite things to do was go to the casino and take trips to Las Vegas. He also enjoyed trips to Aqueduct and Belmont Racetracks. Al was the father of Nancy (Guy) Nappi and the late Anna Marie "Cookie" (Michael) Parlato. Brother of Mario Monico and the late Salvatore and Louis Monico. He loved his grandchildren Andrew Vallombroso, Michael Parlato, Maryann D'Auria and AnnMarie Nappi and his great-grandchildren Kayley, Olivia, Morgan and Lainie.
Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 9:30-11:30 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish in Our Lady of Pompeii Church, Foxon Rd. East Haven at 12pm. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Share a memory and sign Al's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
