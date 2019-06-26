Vaughn, Jr., Alfonso D.

Alfonso Dereke Vaughn, 69, departed this life after a long illness on June 17, 2019. Born October 30, 1949 in New Haven, he was the son of Hilda Giles Vaughn and Alfonso Vaughn. As a senior at James Hillhouse High School, he was granted a full basketball scholarship to UConn. He was the captain of the UConn Men's Basketball team where he still holds records. During his tenure at UConn, he became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He continued to inspire others as a mentor to young men at the Q House Community Center. He is survived by his father Alfonso Vaughn, Sr (Edwina) of New Haven, CT; sisters Tanya Vaughn from Los Angeles, CA; Jackie Scott of Bridgeport, CT; Tracy Govan Lawrence (Karl) of Tampa, FL; and Karen Vaughn-Clary (Jason) of Indianapolis, IN; and a host of family and friends. He was predeceased by his mother Hilda Charlotte Giles Vaughn Lawhorn and stepfather Horace Lawhorn.

A celebration of his life will take place at Varick Memorial AME Zion Church, 242 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511 on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM with calling hours from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Vaughn family, please visit,

Published in The New Haven Register on June 28, 2019