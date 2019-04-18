Smith, Alfonso L.

Alfonso L. Smith, a 95 year old Ansonia resident and husband of the late Alyce Carrington Smith, passed away April 14 at The V.A. Hospital in West Haven. He was born May 16, 1923 in Derby, son of the late Alfonso and Mabel Hines Smith. "Buddy" or "Smitty" to the many privileged to know him, Alfonso worked for The Ansonia Post Office until retirement. He was a lifelong member of The Immanuel St. James Episcopal Church in Derby, where he served as Sexton and Minister of Communion. He was an active 50 year member of The James H. Wilkins Masonic Lodge in Ansonia. He also served on the board of Ansonia's Parks & Recreation Committee. Alfonso was an Army Veteran of World War II. He is survived by his son Richard Smith and wife Sue of Burlington, daughter Donna Days and husband Willie of Waterbury, two sisters Catherine Darby of Long Branch, NJ, Gladys Gordon of Waterbury, daughter in law Debbie Smith, six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son Ronald, daughter Dorrine and brother Walter. Friends may call on Monday, April 22 at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Masonic services will begin at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. (DIRECTLY) from Immanuel St. James Episcopal Church, 123 Minerva St., Derby. Burial following with Military Honors accorded in Pine Grove Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to The Julian A. Taylor Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 210, Ansonia, CT 06401. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2019