Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church
782 Orchard St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church,
782 Orchard St
New Haven, CT
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Beaverdale Memorial Park.
Resources
1936 - 2020
Alfonzo Tyson Obituary
Tyson, Alfonzo
Alfonzo Tyson, 83, of Cheshire, departed this life on January 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of WaLillian Tyson. Mr. Tyson was born in High Point, NC on January 21, 1936, a son of the late Sidney and Lillie Ree Tyson. Prior to retiring, he was employed by NovaCor Chemicals and Dattco Bus Co. Mr. Tyson was a longtime member of Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church. In addition to his wife, he leaves to cherish loving memories, sons, Alfonzo Tyson, Jr. (Lois) and Anthony Manual Tyson (Elizabeth); daughters, Jekeitta Powell, Penelope Weeks (David) and Merilyn Burroughs (Alan); a brother, Sidney Elbert Tyson (Barbara); 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of Mr. Tyson's life and legacy will be held Monday, January 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Burial will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 17, 2020
