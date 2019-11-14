New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Alfred A. Petrillo Jr.


1956 - 2019
Alfred A. Petrillo Jr. Obituary
Petrillo, Jr., Alfred A.
Alfred A. Petrillo, Jr., 63, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Georgianna "Pili" Napolitan Petrillo. Alfred was born in New Haven on April 24, 1956 and was the son of the late Alfred A. and Mary C. Nazzaro Petrillo, Sr. He had worked as an electrician with the I.B.E.W. Local #90 for many years. Al enjoyed fixing things and truly enjoyed his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Michelle Petrillo (Manny Rivera), Alfred A. Petrillo III (Andrea), Joseph Petrillo, Matthew Petrillo (Fiona), Jon and Amanda Petrillo. Grandfather of Manny, Kaleb, Xzavier, Isaiah, Anthony, Adam and Angelina. Brother of Steven Petrillo, Grace Papa (Robert) and Ralph Petrillo (Sharon). Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, North Haven on Friday (TODAY) from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted at the end of the visiting hours at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 15, 2019
