Allesandrine, Alfred
Alfred Allesandrine, 81, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Camille DeLieto Allesandrine. Alfred was born in Hartford on September 11, 1938 and was the son of the late Constantine and Mary Gorman Allesandrine. He served his country faithfully in the US Army. Alfred had worked as a Bus Driver for CT Transit for many years and later as a Supervisor for the City of New Haven until his retirement. He enjoyed his grandchildren whom he loved unconditionally and was a lover of animals. Father of Darlene Waltman (Bryan), Alfred Allesandrine, Jr. (Lisa) and Dawn Lynch (Patrick). Grandfather of Bryan Waltman, Cheryl Zembrzuski (Steve), Alfred and Samantha Allesandrine, Ashley Lynch. Great-grandfather of Veronica, Roxie and Mikie. Predeceased by a sister Claire Angelone and a brother Edward Allesandrine.
The visiting hours will be Monday from 5 to 7 pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 pm following the visiting hours. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 6, 2019