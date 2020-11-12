Foster, Alfred
Alfred J. Foster, 84, of Terryville, husband of the late Patricia (Dellia) Foster, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Bradley Memorial Hospital, Southington.
Alfred was born November 4, 1936 in Bennington, VT, son of the late Alfred and Johanna Foster. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft, Strafford. He was a veteran of the National Guard. Al loved gardening, canning, square dancing, his family, and his dog Bam Bam.
Alfred leaves, his son Alan Foster of Terryville; his daughters, Lynn Rodorigo and her husband Jonathan of Beacon Falls, Faye Leonetti and her husband William of Terryville and Jennifer Ogle and her husband Keith of Derby; 10 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren. He was predeaceased by his son Jeffrey.
A private grave side service will be held in White Chapel Cemetery Bennington, VT. Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com