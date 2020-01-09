|
Mackewich, Jr., Alfred K.
Alfred K. Mackewich Jr., age 69, of Orange passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. He was born in Norwalk, son of the late Alfred Sr. and Geraldine Bartlett Mackewich. Alfred, known to family and friends as "Kenny", is survived by his brothers Thomas (Karen) Mackewich and Michael Mackewich Sr., both of West Haven and his nieces and nephews Jennifer (Steven) Hurley, Angela (David) Ruotolo, Michelle (Rich) Schlegel and Michael Mackewich Jr. For many years, Kenny worked for Shop-Rite and in Home Security. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, working on cars and all things electronic.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020