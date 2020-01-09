New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Alfred K. Mackewich Jr.

Alfred K. Mackewich Jr. Obituary
Mackewich, Jr., Alfred K.
Alfred K. Mackewich Jr., age 69, of Orange passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. He was born in Norwalk, son of the late Alfred Sr. and Geraldine Bartlett Mackewich. Alfred, known to family and friends as "Kenny", is survived by his brothers Thomas (Karen) Mackewich and Michael Mackewich Sr., both of West Haven and his nieces and nephews Jennifer (Steven) Hurley, Angela (David) Ruotolo, Michelle (Rich) Schlegel and Michael Mackewich Jr. For many years, Kenny worked for Shop-Rite and in Home Security. He enjoyed music, motorcycles, working on cars and all things electronic.
All Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. For online condolences, visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 12, 2020
