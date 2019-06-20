Paolella, Alfred "Fred"

Alfred (Fred) Dominic Paolella, Jr. born on May 2, 1951, in New Haven, CT to the late Mildred (Gambardella) and Alfred Paolella, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Branford, Connecticut. Fred is survived by his loving and devoted daughter, Tara Marie Paolella Jacobi and spouse, Jake Jacobi of New Castle, Indiana; siblings, C. Gerald (Nancy) Paolella, Ridgefield, CT, Leonard (Lucia) Paolella, Branford, CT and sister, Joanna Paolella ASCJ, Hamden, CT. Fred was preceded in death by James Joseph Paolella, his youngest brother. Fred was a loving and devoted uncle to his nieces, Julianne Paolella, Deana (Mark) Lattanzio, Kristin (Brian) Skelly; nephews, Michael (Andrea) Paolella, Christopher (Monica) Paolella, Dylon (Tomi) Paolella, nine great-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Fred entered the Business Field in 1973 when he joined his paternal grandfather, father, and uncles at Plasticrete Corporation in Hamden, CT. He continued in Business as an Independent Sales Representative in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and South Florida. God blessed Fred with a loving and compassionate heart. He loved his family, enjoyed life, and excelled in his occupation. God's most precious gift, however, was a profound ability to see deeply into the heart of another. Fred was drawn especially to those who were infirm or in need. He greeted everyone with a warm smile and a sincere handshake, or a loving hug. He brought joy, laughter, hope, and love to his family, countless friends,and anyone he would meet "on the way." In early spring 2015, Fred was diagnosed with cancer. He courageously battled the disease for four years and passed peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at his home, with his beloved family by his side. Fred will be greatly missed by family, by friends, and most especially by his daughter, Tara Marie, who is the Light of his life. Rest in God's peace, Fred. We hold you in our hearts always and forever.

Funeral Services and burial will be private and take place in New Castle, Indiana. The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to , POX 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Share a memory and sign Fred's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019