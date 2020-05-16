Yagovan, Alfred RAlfred R. Yagovane, age 78, of Seymour peacefully entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Griffin Hospital, Derby. He was the longtime companion to Barbara Wilhelmy. Al was born in Derby on September 27, 1941 the son of the late Alfred and Ruth (McGrath) Yagovane. He proudly served his country in the United States Army for 30 years, and served in Desert Shield - Desert Storm before retiring from the service. He was a member and retired commander of the VFW Commander Post 12084 of Seymour, a member of the American Legion Post 50 of Ansonia, and the Catholic War Vets of Derby. Al Headed up the Broad Street Memorial Veterans Park in Seymour and dedicated many years supporting Veterans. He was also a communicant of St. Augustine Church and a member of the Men's Club. Al is survived by his children Alfred Yagovane, Jr. and Desiree Yagovane, his siblings Frederick Yagovane, Audrey Smith and Nancy Cross, and his niece Karen Henning and her husband Glen Bowen. He was predeceased by his sisters Arlene Patterson and Marylyn Fainer. Due to the coronavirus pandemic his private burial for his immediate family with military honors will be held in Pine Grove. A memorial mass will be held at a date to be announced in St. Augustine Church, Seymour. The arrangements have been entrusted to the Jenkins-King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia.