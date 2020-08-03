Alfreda Black-Lily

Black-Lily, Alfreda
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Alfreda Black-Lilly, 59, of New Haven was called home. A valued member of the Frontier Communications team for 36 years, she leaves behind to mourn, her son JC, grandson Cassius, brothers Gary, Donald and Jason, sister Deanna, church family at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and a host of other friends and family. Alfreda is reunited with her sisters Annette, Pamela and Nancy, mother Annette and her darling husband Douglas. She will be deeply missed by all. Rest well, Freda. Until we meet again. A viewing will be held at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services on August 5, 2020 at 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06519 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. A grave site Funeral service will held at Evergreen Cemetery immediately after the viewing. A message of comfort can be left for the family at www.hkhfuneralservices.com