1/1
Alfreda Black-Lily
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfreda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Black-Lily, Alfreda
On Wednesday, July 22, 2020, Alfreda Black-Lilly, 59, of New Haven was called home. A valued member of the Frontier Communications team for 36 years, she leaves behind to mourn, her son JC, grandson Cassius, brothers Gary, Donald and Jason, sister Deanna, church family at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and a host of other friends and family. Alfreda is reunited with her sisters Annette, Pamela and Nancy, mother Annette and her darling husband Douglas. She will be deeply missed by all. Rest well, Freda. Until we meet again. A viewing will be held at Howard K. Hill Funeral Services on August 5, 2020 at 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06519 from 9:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m. A grave site Funeral service will held at Evergreen Cemetery immediately after the viewing. A message of comfort can be left for the family at www.hkhfuneralservices.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Graveside service
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved