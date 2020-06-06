Alfreda Burblis
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alfreda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burblis, Alfreda
Alfreda Ann Burblis, 98, of New Haven passed away peacefully May 26, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice. Born in Ipswich, Massachusetts on June 16, 1921 a daughter of the late John and Michalina Sebastjanowicz Burblis. Her family moved to Ansonia when she was of school age. She graduated from St. Joseph's Grammar School and Ansonia High School. Alfreda earned her RN from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing; BS in nursing from Boston University, EdD and MED from Teacher's College, Columbia University and her Certificate of Nurse Mid-Wifery from Maternity Center Association in New York. Alfreda taught at Cornell University, NY Hospital and the University of Bridgeport School of Nursing. Prior to her retirement, she was employed on the faculty of Southern Connecticut State University retiring as an Associate Professor Emeritus. Alfreda enjoyed theater, opera and visiting historic places while traveling extensively and was an avid reader. She took many courses for pleasure at SCSU upon retiring and volunteered her time at Birthright, New Haven Chapter and the American Red Cross Blood Station. Alfreda leaves her sister, Janet Burblis, who will miss her dearly. Alfreda's family would like to thank the nursing staff of the Medical Intensive Care Unit, especially Ann, at Yale New Haven Hospital -St. Rapheal Campus and Tara at Connecticut Hospice for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service for Alfreda was held in St. Michael's Cemetery in Derby. A Memorial Mass at St. Stanislaus Church and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Memorial donations in Alfreda's memory may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Sign the guestbook for Alfreda online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved