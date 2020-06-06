Burblis, Alfreda
Alfreda Ann Burblis, 98, of New Haven passed away peacefully May 26, 2020 in Connecticut Hospice. Born in Ipswich, Massachusetts on June 16, 1921 a daughter of the late John and Michalina Sebastjanowicz Burblis. Her family moved to Ansonia when she was of school age. She graduated from St. Joseph's Grammar School and Ansonia High School. Alfreda earned her RN from Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing; BS in nursing from Boston University, EdD and MED from Teacher's College, Columbia University and her Certificate of Nurse Mid-Wifery from Maternity Center Association in New York. Alfreda taught at Cornell University, NY Hospital and the University of Bridgeport School of Nursing. Prior to her retirement, she was employed on the faculty of Southern Connecticut State University retiring as an Associate Professor Emeritus. Alfreda enjoyed theater, opera and visiting historic places while traveling extensively and was an avid reader. She took many courses for pleasure at SCSU upon retiring and volunteered her time at Birthright, New Haven Chapter and the American Red Cross Blood Station. Alfreda leaves her sister, Janet Burblis, who will miss her dearly. Alfreda's family would like to thank the nursing staff of the Medical Intensive Care Unit, especially Ann, at Yale New Haven Hospital -St. Rapheal Campus and Tara at Connecticut Hospice for their compassionate care.
A private graveside service for Alfreda was held in St. Michael's Cemetery in Derby. A Memorial Mass at St. Stanislaus Church and Celebration of her life will be held at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Memorial donations in Alfreda's memory may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Sign the guestbook for Alfreda online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 6, 2020.