Belbusti, Alicce

Alice M. Rolando Belbusti, 92, of Bristol, formerly of Homewood Avenue, North Haven passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at The Pines at Bristol with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 65 years to Edward "Ed" Belbusti. Alice was born in West Haven on December 8, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louise Barcella Rolando. She had worked for the former G & O Manufacturing, was an avid bowler in her youth and was a member of the American Legion Post #88 Ladies Auxiliary of Hamden. Mother of Debbie Amarante and Sue (Cory) Palmisano. Grandmother of C.J. (Pam), Alicia and Nick Palmisano. Great-Grandmother of Tessa and Gabby. Sister-in-law of Roberta Rolando, the late Francis Kubicza and Robert Belbusti. Aunt of Tresa Salters, Paula Thompson and their families. Predeceased by a sister Elaine Kubicza and a brother Joseph Rolando.

The visiting hour will be Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Memory of her father Joseph Rolando to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 758517. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 28, 2019