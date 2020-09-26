Behnke, Alice Pothier
Alice Irene Behnke, of Summerville, SC, formerly of North Branford, passed away August 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard Behnke. Born in Three Rivers, MA on January 13, 1923 daughter of the late Joseph and Lydia Beauregard Pothier, Alice worked in the payroll department of SNET for many years. She is the proud and loving mother of Richard Behnke and the late Robert Behnke. Grandmother of Allison and Adam Behnke. Sister of Everett Pothier and the late Madeline Clark, Lynn Vaughn, and Robert Pothier. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial Mass on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at St. Vincent dePaul Church 80 Taylor Avenue in East Haven. The Monahan, Cox, Smith & Crimmins Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Share a memory and sign Alices's guestbook online at www.mcscfuneralhome.com