Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Alice E. Rizzo


1931 - 2019
Alice E. Rizzo Obituary
Rizzo, Alice E.
In CT Hospice October 9, 2019 Alice E. Rizzo 88, of Hamden. Beloved wife of Salvatore Rizzo. Loving mother of Gary A. Rizzo (Linda) of Branford and Joseph S. Rizzo (Gaye Calabrese) of Middlefield. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Timothy, Kyle, Kevin and Christina Rizzo and Sean and Daniel Gleason. Predeceased by sisters Shirley Carey and Jean Daley. Alice was born in New Haven April 11, 1931 daughter of the late Clifford and Inez Sandquist Duncklee. She had worked for Winchester Repeating Arms. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden in care of arrangements. To leave a online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 11, 2019
