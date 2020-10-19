Murphy, Alice H.
In Branford, on 15 October 2020, Alice H. Murphy entered peacefully into eternal rest. Alice was born in New Haven on November 5, 1927 and just 22 days shy of her 94th birthday.
She was the wife of the late Raymond P. Murphy, Sr.
She always had a strong work ethic during her life. In her earlier working career she held jobs at the Telephone Company in New Haven, Secretary to the Vice President of the UI, and clerk at the Hospital of St. Raphael Credit Union. For years she has sold Fuller Brush products as well as being an Avon representative, which she was still managing up until this August.
Alice was unselfishly giving of herself. Her family and her many friends came first. She always found great reward in helping others in need, whether it was clothing or food to people in need, or volunteering countless hours at the Gift Shop of St. Raphael Hospital. She was always very positive, uplifting and an inspiration everyone who came down her path. She will be greatly missed by so many.
She leaves behind her three children Raymond, Robert (Mary Ann) and Marylou, sister, Elaine Amarante, niece, Patricia (David) Filardi, grandchildren, Shaun Murphy (Dakota), Shannon (Timothy) Haigh, Christine Tomczyk, two great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews from the Bartley, Card, Hogan and Murphy families.
We would sincerely like to thank the staff of the wonderful people at Hospice, St. Raphael Hospital and to Dr. Jodi Indes of Guilford, who gave Alice such great, professional care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Church, 105 Leete's Island Road, Branford, CT on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Keenan Funeral Home in North Branford is in charge of the arrangements. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations/contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter, Branford. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
.