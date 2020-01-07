|
Terenzio, Alice Keenan
In New Haven December 31, 2019 Alice Keenan Terenzio 92, of Hamden. Wife of the late Vincent Terenzio. Loving sister of Mary Conway of Newport, RI. Also survived by nephews David Conway of PA, Peter and Chris Conway of Hamden, and nieces Alicia Lachi of Newport, RI, Holly Murphy of Middletown and Dorinda Borer of West Haven. Predeceased by a sister Shirley Keenan and brothers Henry and Ronald Keenan. Alice was born in Providence, RI on August 23, 1927 daughter of the late Henry and Alice Ward Keenan. She was a graduate of Albertus Magnus College, received her Masters Degree and PHD from Southern CT State University. Prior to her retirement she worked for the North Haven Public Schools. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden Saturday, Jan. 11th, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Burial in Centerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 9, 2020