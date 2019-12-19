|
|
LaRovera, Alice
Alice Foytek LaRovera, age 92, of Derby, entered into peaceful rest December 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas LaRovera and the cherished mother of Susan Arpin (Gene Rella), Karen and Kenneth Wilczewski, and Alice and George Russo. However, the true lights of her life were her loving grandchildren: Robert Arpin, Kevin (Carly) Arpin, Timothy (Ashley) Arpin, Thomas (Meghan) Wilczewski, David Wilczewski; Jeffrey (Kara) Russo, Jennifer (Pedro) Silva, and Jake Russo. Also left to cherish her memory are her adoring great-grandchildren: Beckett Arpin, Grace Wilczewski, Luca, Isla, and Hannah Russo, and Logan Silva. She was predeceased by great-granddaughter Noelle Starr Arpin, her beautiful angel. Alice was also predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law: Joseph (Edna) Foytek, Edward (Dorothy) Foytek, and her beloved sister and best friend, Ann (Terry) Foytek as well as her large LaRovera family including many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, a nephew, and three nieces. She is survived by several LaRovera nieces and nephews and her guardian angel on earth, Mary, her caregiver, who devoted the last six and a half years of her life to caring for and loving our mother as her own. Alice was born in Shelton on April 2, 1927, daughter of Joseph and Alice Foytek. A breast cancer survivor, she worked for a number of years at the Weimann Brothers Company in Derby and later retired from the Derby Public School System, having served lunch to many high school students. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family who will always hold dear the backyard picnics, holiday gatherings, and Mom cooking and baking for an "army." A devoted wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will never be forgotten. Rest peacefully, Mom. Until we meet again, we are comforted knowing you are reunited with Dad to continue your love story, dancing once again to "Mack the Knife" and "Spanish Eyes." Friends may greet the family on Sunday, December 22nd from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Edward F. Adzima Funeral Home, 253 Elizabeth Street, Derby. On Monday, December 23rd, friends are invited to go directly to St. Mary's Church in Derby for her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Norma F. Pfriem Breast Foundation Center, Bridgeport Hospital, 267 Grant Street, Bridgeport, CT 06610. Friends may leave condolences at www.adzimafh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 20, 2019