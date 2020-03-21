|
Grodske, Alice Lendroth
Alice Lendroth Grodske, 99, of North Branford, passed away March 20, 2020 at The Guilford House in Guilford, Connecticut. Loving wife for 67 years of Arthur W. Grodske, who passed away in 2013, Alice was born in New Haven October 23, 1920, the daughter of the late Frank A. Lendroth and Bertha Provo Lendroth. Prior to raising her family, Alice worked at the Southern New England Telephone Company in New Haven. Alice was a lively spirit who will be missed terribly by family and friends, and she touched many lives during the course of her long life. She was a true people person, and nothing brought her more joy than gathering everyone together, whether to celebrate special occasions or everyday life. She surrounded herself with photos of family, new and old, and loved to relate stories about growing up in West Haven as well as family history. Alice is survived by two daughters, Janice Hecht (Stuart) of Manchester, and Diane Grube (Fred) of Clinton; three grandchildren: Simon Hecht, Benjamin Hecht and Jared Grodske; and seven great-grandchildren, who all called her Gigi: Kristopher, Aidan, Kyle, Ryan, Brady, Grey and Ollie. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their children. She had a special relationship with her niece Nora Lendroth Jacobson, who was like a daughter to her. Alice was predeceased by her son, Stephen Arthur Grodske; her grandson, Stephen Adam Grodske; her sister, Flora Lendroth Cooper, and two brothers, Frank H. Lendroth and Frederick C. Lendroth. Arrangements made through the Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, will include a memorial service at a later date. The family thanks The Guilford House for its excellent care of Alice during her stay, as well as Comfort Keepers and The Connecticut Hospice for making it possible for Alice to remain at home as long as possible. To leave an online tribute or condolence, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2020