Magner, Alice
Alice was born April 14, 1934, in West Haven, CT, and died on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Sebastian, Florida. Alice was predeceased by her parents, Mary and John Florio, a sister, Mary Ann, as well as one son, Randall. She is survived by two brothers, Anthony and John Florio, three sisters: Phyllis Morazzini, Betty Sisken, and Lena Peacock, as well her surviving son, Jeffry Somers, his wife, Heidi Somers, four grand-daughters and one grand-son and Alice's dearly- loved companion, Arthur Biddlecom. Her family, siblings, numerous cousins and many close friends share the loss of a loving, generous and beautiful woman.
Memorial donations can be sent to: VNA Hospice House, 902 37th St, Vero Beach, FL 32960
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 22, 2019