McMahon, Alice

Alice Jane Carney McMahon RN, age 83, of West Haven passed away peacefully in the arms of her beloved husband of 63 years, Hooker McMahon on April 18, 2019 at CT Hospice. Alice was born in New Haven, daughter of the late Edward James and Mary Karcauskas Carney. She was the mother of Mary-Alison Murphy of CO, James R. (Amy) McMahon III of Guilford, Kerstin (Mohsen) Rigi of ID, Rev. Fr. Michael McMahon of Canada and Paul (Aarti) McMahon of Fairfield, grandmother of 20, great-grandmother of 13 and sister of William Carney of Trumbull, Barbara Fiorillo of West Haven and the late Christopher Carney. Alice graduated from the Hospital of St. Raphael School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse and received her bachelor's degree in communications from the University of New Haven at age 41. Alice cherished being a wife, mother and a devout catholic.

The McMahon family would like to thank Dr. Dan Arin Silasi, the nurses and staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven for their compassion, care and support over the past 2 years.

A Solemn Requiem Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Stanislaus Church, 804 State St., New Haven on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no hours for visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alice's name to Smilow Cancer Hospital at Yale New Haven c/o Office of Development, Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-9979 (www.givetoynnh.com). To leave online condolences for the family, please visit our website at

www.westhavenfuneral.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 23, 2019