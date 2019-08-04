|
McHugh, Alice R.
Alice R. McHugh, age 77, entered into rest on June 19, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the devoted wife of the late Kevin J. McHugh. Alice was born in Ansonia on May 22, 1942 daughter of the late Lester and Alice (Burkhardt) Dunlap and was a valley resident most of her life. A graveside service will be held in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New haven Ave., Derby on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 5, 2019