Vendola, Alice Saccavino

Alice Saccavino Vendola of Deerfield Beach, FL passed away at her home on July 18, 2019. Alice was born to parents Charles and Julia Saccavino and raised in New Haven, Connecticut. Alice relocated to South Florida in 1976. She became an active and successful real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Realty for over 38 years. Although her work and clients were very important to her, she was truly happy being with family and friends. Alice enjoyed life - she loved dancing, dining out, going to the theater/plays, and of course, shopping! Alice is survived by her loving children: Linda, Joey and John Criscuolo; her beloved grandchildren: Joey, Vinny and Sophia. She will be dearly missed by her sister Ann Marie Scarpellino and brothers Charles and Anthony Saccavino. Alice was genuinely loved by everyone who knew her. Alice was a longtime member of St. Ambrose Church of Deerfield Beach. Her Catholic faith was a big part of her life.

Alice's funeral Mass will be celebrated at her beloved St. Ambrose Church on Monday, July 22, 2019 in Deerfield Beach. She will be laid to rest at The Gardens Memorial Park in Boca Raton. Her favorite charity was the - please consider a donation in memory of Alice Vendola. Share a memory and sign Alice's guest book online at

www.iovanne.com Published in The New Haven Register on July 22, 2019