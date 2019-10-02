|
|
Silverstein, Alicia
Autumn Alicia Tarrant Levin Silverstein, 83, of Woodbridge, CT, passed away on September 30, 2019, after a brief illness. A wonderful mother, joyful teacher, loving wife, and inveterate hostess, Alicia was passionate about her friends and family and was fiercely loved.
Alicia was born in Hinsdale, IL, on October 15, 1935. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Education and a teaching certificate in 1957, the same year she married Dr. Robert H. Levin. Dr. Levin, a researcher in blood diseases for the National Institutes of Health, died in a plane accident in 1964. Alicia had two children with Dr. Levin: Mark Franklin Silverstein, 59, and Julie Anne Silverstein, 58.
In 1965, Alicia married Dr. David M. Silverstein, a neurosurgeon in private practice for many years in Derby and Milford, CT. They celebrated 54 years of marriage this past September. Alicia and David had two children: Zachary Beach Silverstein, 51, and Sabrina Woods Silverstein, 48. In addition to her husband, David, and her four children, Alicia is survived by five grandchildren: Catrina Silverstein, Levi Silverstein, Nina Gonzales Silverstein, Celia Gonzales Silverstein, and Will Gonzales Silverstein. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, Kim Colweck, Kathy Silverstein, and Marisa Gonzales Silverstein; and her son-in-law, Andrew MacCachran.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, October 6, between 10am and 1pm at the Greens at Cannondale, 435 Danbury Road, Wilton, CT. The memorial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Michigan's Discovery Research Fund in Alicia's name (https://victors.us/autumnaliciatarrantlevinsilverstein).
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 3, 2019