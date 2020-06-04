Alicja Krenta
1921 - 2020
Krenta, Alicja
Sunday, May 31, 2020 Alicja (Rozylo) Krenta longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of Hamden passed away at the Whitney Health Center, Hamden. Wife of the late Nicholas Krenta. Alicia was born in Chyrow, Poland on March 25, 1921, daughter of the late Wladyslaw and Wanda (Frysiek) Rozylo. She is survived by two nieces Kinga and Ada that live in Poland, along with her very close friends; Margaret and Pawel Jastreboff and their children Ania and Peter.
After receiving her master's degree from Columbia University in New York, she went on to be the Librarian for the Yale Medical Library for many years. She enjoyed life and was truly loved by people that knew her. She was a strong, independent woman who was ready to share her wisdom on life, work, and relationships. Alicja loved traveling, outdoor activities, reading and opera.
Private Funeral Mass will be held in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St., Guilford on Tues., May 9 at 11 a.m. Burial services will follow at St. George Cem, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to JHDF, 1027 Frost Way, Ellicott City, MD 21042 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38150. Arrangements in care of Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford.



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 4, 2020.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
