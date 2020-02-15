|
Malia, Alison E.
Alison E. Malia, 73, of Guilford, CT passed away on February 14, 2020 in Trumbull, CT. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Malia, Jr., and her parents, Lennart and Amy Mason Kloo.
Born in Hartford, CT on May 25, 1946, Alison graduated from Old Saybrook High School in 1964 and Grace New Haven School of Nursing in 1967. She retired from St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven, CT in 2012. Alison is survived by a brother, David Kloo (Sandra) of Harwich, MA, her brother-in-law, Peter Malia (Celeste) of Cheshire, CT, sister-in-law, Jane Malia of Easton, CT, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020